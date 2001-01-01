Vcfaz.tv
Agora na TV Trilhas Sonoras
10:00 - 11:00 		The Mentalist
10:24 - 11:08 		De Hotel em Hotel com os ...
10:36 - 11:00 		revista eletronica  
    Você está: Top Músicas   
 

100 Hits Filmes - Parte 3
@colunatop @colunatop @colunatop @topmusicascoluna colunatop@vcfaz.tv colunatop@vcfaz.tv


Lucasfrade - Hoje, 09:42


41. Stuck In The Middle
Stealers Wheel






42. Let's Stay Together
Al Green






43. Rumble
Link Wray & The Wraymen






44. Play Dead
Bjork & David Arnold






45. Born Slippy
Underworld






46. Lonely Soul
Richard Ashcroft feat, Uncle






47. Right Here, Right Now
Fatboy Slim






48. Everything Has a Price To Pay
Paul Weller






49. I'm Sticking With You
Velvet Underground






50. Just Dropped In
Kenny Rogers & The First Edition






51. Something To Talk About
Badly Drawn Boy






52. Dreams
The Cranberries






53. Head Over Heels
Tears For Fears






54. Hundred Mile High City
Oceaan Colour Scene






55. Connection
Elastica






56. Tumble and Fall
Feeder






57. There She Goes
The La's






58. Solid Gold Easy Action
T. Rex






59. Don't You Know Just It
Huey "Piano" Smith






60. Woo Hoo
The 5,6,7,8's






Lucas Lucas Frade de Campos é Bacharel em Computação e gosta de descobrir músicas novas e ouvir rádios da Europa.


Facebook
Twitter
Telegram Receba nossas notícias no celular: telegram.me/vcfaztv (beta)




Comente esta notícias Comente!

Fique à vontade para comentar este artigo em nosso fórum.
Este artigo possui 0 comentário(s).
Leia os comentário(s)









VCVIP
Usuário:  
Senha:  
Lembrar 
Cadastre-se!
Mundosat
E shop Satelite
Agenda
Novelas

Compare no BuscapÉ


vcfaz.tv
RSS RSS Facebook Twitter Youtube
Na Televisão
Últimas Notícias
Novelas
Guia de TV
Programa Avesso

 Colunas
Agenda de estreias
Entrevista
FabioTV
No Controle
Top Músicas

 Fóruns de Debate
TV
  ├ On Demand
  ├ NET Claro
  ├ Oi
  ├ SKY
  └ Vivo
Satélite
  ├ Equipamentos
  └ Feeds
Papo Aberto
  ├ Esportes
  ├ Promoções
  ├ Política
  └ Tech
 Sobre o vcfaz.tv
Fale Conosco
Parcerias
Regras de Participação
Ajuda
Newsletter
Receba diariamente as notícias em seu email.

Email:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group