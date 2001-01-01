Vcfaz.tv
100 Hits Filmes - Parte 4
Lucasfrade - Hoje, 16:03


61. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II
Kiss






62. Everything About You
Ugly Kid Joe






63. Behind Blue Eyes
Limp Bizkit






64. All Star
Smash Mouth






65. Flagpole Sitta
Harvey Danger






66. You Get What You Give
New Radicals






67. Island The Sun
Weezer






68. Laid
James






69. A Town Called Malice
The Jam






70. Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Ian Dury






71. Chemistry
Semisonic






72. Free Bird
Lynyrd Skynyrd






73. All The Small Things
Blink 182






74. Picture Of You
Boyzone






75. Finally
CeCe Peniston






76. Band Of Gold
Freda Payne






77. I Can't Stand The Rain
Anne Peebles






78. Dreadlock Holiday
10cc






79. You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry






80. Je T'aime
Jane Birkin And Serge Gainsbourg






Lucas Lucas Frade de Campos é Bacharel em Computação e gosta de descobrir músicas novas e ouvir rádios da Europa.


