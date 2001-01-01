|
100 Hits Filmes - Final
81. Hey Baby
Bruce Channel
82. Raindrops Fallin On My Head
B.J. Thomas
83. The Look Of Love
Dusty Springfield
84. The Man With Golden Gun
Lulu
85. What's New Pussycat
Tom Jones
86. Tom Without Pitty
Gene Pitney
87. Runaway
Del Shannon
88. Car Wash
Rose Royce
89. Jungle Boogie
Kool & The Gang
90. Too Hot To Stop
The Bar Kays
91. A Fifth Of Beethoven
Walter Murphy
92. If I Can't Have You
Yvonne Elliman
93. Pick Up The Pieces
Average White Band
94. Out On The Floor
Dobie Gray
95. It's Too Late
Small Faces
96. Many Rivers To Cross
Jimmy Cliff
97. 54 46 Was My Number
Toots & The Maytals
98. Nights In The White Satin
The Moody Blues
99. Midnight Rider
The Allman Brothers
100. Wipeout
The Surfaris