Vcfaz.tv
Agora na TV South Park
17:25 - 17:50 		A Anatomia de Grey
17:15 - 18:10 		Mestres da Sabotagem
17:00 - 18:00 		revista eletronica  
    Você está: Top Músicas   
 

100 Hits Filmes - Final
@colunatop @colunatop @colunatop @topmusicascoluna colunatop@vcfaz.tv colunatop@vcfaz.tv


Lucasfrade - Hoje, 17:36


81. Hey Baby
Bruce Channel






82. Raindrops Fallin On My Head
B.J. Thomas






83. The Look Of Love
Dusty Springfield






84. The Man With Golden Gun
Lulu






85. What's New Pussycat
Tom Jones






86. Tom Without Pitty
Gene Pitney






87. Runaway
Del Shannon






88. Car Wash
Rose Royce






89. Jungle Boogie
Kool & The Gang






90. Too Hot To Stop
The Bar Kays






91. A Fifth Of Beethoven
Walter Murphy






92. If I Can't Have You
Yvonne Elliman






93. Pick Up The Pieces
Average White Band






94. Out On The Floor
Dobie Gray






95. It's Too Late
Small Faces






96. Many Rivers To Cross
Jimmy Cliff






97. 54 46 Was My Number
Toots & The Maytals






98. Nights In The White Satin
The Moody Blues






99. Midnight Rider
The Allman Brothers






100. Wipeout
The Surfaris






Lucas Lucas Frade de Campos é Bacharel em Computação e gosta de descobrir músicas novas e ouvir rádios da Europa.


Facebook
Twitter
Telegram Receba nossas notícias no celular: telegram.me/vcfaztv (beta)




Comente esta notícias Comente!

Fique à vontade para comentar este artigo em nosso fórum.
Este artigo possui 0 comentário(s).
Leia os comentário(s)









VCVIP
Usuário:  
Senha:  
Lembrar 
Cadastre-se!
Mundosat
E shop Satelite
Agenda
Novelas

Compare no BuscapÉ


vcfaz.tv
RSS RSS Facebook Twitter Youtube
Na Televisão
Últimas Notícias
Novelas
Guia de TV
Programa Avesso

 Colunas
Agenda de estreias
Entrevista
FabioTV
No Controle
Top Músicas

 Fóruns de Debate
TV
  ├ On Demand
  ├ NET Claro
  ├ Oi
  ├ SKY
  └ Vivo
Satélite
  ├ Equipamentos
  └ Feeds
Papo Aberto
  ├ Esportes
  ├ Promoções
  ├ Política
  └ Tech
 Sobre o vcfaz.tv
Fale Conosco
Parcerias
Regras de Participação
Ajuda
Newsletter
Receba diariamente as notícias em seu email.

Email:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group