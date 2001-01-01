100 Hits Filmes - Parte 3

|
41. Stuck In The Middle
Stealers Wheel
42. Let's Stay Together
Al Green
43. Rumble
Link Wray & The Wraymen
44. Play Dead
Bjork & David Arnold
45. Born Slippy
Underworld
46. Lonely Soul
Richard Ashcroft feat, Uncle
47. Right Here, Right Now
Fatboy Slim
48. Everything Has a Price To Pay
Paul Weller
49. I'm Sticking With You
Velvet Underground
50. Just Dropped In
Kenny Rogers & The First Edition
51. Something To Talk About
Badly Drawn Boy
52. Dreams
The Cranberries
53. Head Over Heels
Tears For Fears
54. Hundred Mile High City
Oceaan Colour Scene
55. Connection
Elastica
56. Tumble and Fall
Feeder
57. There She Goes
The La's
58. Solid Gold Easy Action
T. Rex
59. Don't You Know Just It
Huey "Piano" Smith
60. Woo Hoo
The 5,6,7,8's