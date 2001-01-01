100 Hits Filmes - Parte 4

|
61. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II
Kiss
62. Everything About You
Ugly Kid Joe
63. Behind Blue Eyes
Limp Bizkit
64. All Star
Smash Mouth
65. Flagpole Sitta
Harvey Danger
66. You Get What You Give
New Radicals
67. Island The Sun
Weezer
68. Laid
James
69. A Town Called Malice
The Jam
70. Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Ian Dury
71. Chemistry
Semisonic
72. Free Bird
Lynyrd Skynyrd
73. All The Small Things
Blink 182
74. Picture Of You
Boyzone
75. Finally
CeCe Peniston
76. Band Of Gold
Freda Payne
77. I Can't Stand The Rain
Anne Peebles
78. Dreadlock Holiday
10cc
79. You Never Can Tell
Chuck Berry
80. Je T'aime
Jane Birkin And Serge Gainsbourg