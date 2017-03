100 Hits da Dance Music - Parte 1

1. Out Of Touch

2. Say Say Say

3. Love Generation

4. Put 'Em High

5. The Beat Is Rockin

6. Somebody's Watching Me

7. The Gift

8. Do You Know (I Go Crazy)

9. The Way (Put Your Hand In My Hand)

10. Dove

11. 21 Seconds

12. Do You Really Like It

13. Out Of Your Mind

14. Not Giving Up

15. Horn

16. Point Of View

17. Just The Way You Are

18. Fascinated

19. This Time Around

20. Deepest Blue

